World Cup 2023: India assured semi-final spot after thrashing England by 100 runs

India have thrashed the defending champions in front of a packed stadium in Lucknow. On a tricky two-paced deck, the hosts were asked to bat and they lost three of their top four batters for single-digit scores. Captain Rohit Sharma adapted to the conditions and top-scored with a classy 87 and forged a crucial 91-run stand with KL Rahul. SKY's 49 and the 21-run stand for the ninth wicket took India's total to 229.

In reply, England started cautiously but lost wickets in regular intervals which halted their chase.India was off to a dominating start in the second innings of the match, as they picked up four wickets in the first powerplay and conceded only 40 runs. Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes were the batters dismissed in the first 10 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets each.This was followed by Kuldeep Yadav picking up the crucial wicket of Jos Butler, and Shami returning in action in 24th over to dismiss Moeen Ali. At the end the English batsman fell short by 100 runs.