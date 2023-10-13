World Cup 2023: New Zealand bowlers shine as Bangladesh batters fail to breach 250 mark after 50 overs

New Zealand won the toss and electedtobowl against Bangladesh in their third World Cup match on Friday. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim kept them alive in the innings. Mushfiqur Rahim got a gritty half-century which helped Bangladesh post 245/9 in 50 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter smacked 66 runs off 75 balls, packed with six fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan slammed 40 off 51 balls, including three fours and two sixes. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson took a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Trent Boult and Matt Henry scalped two dismissals each.

In the end, Mahmudullah also scored some important runs for his team. New Zealand boasts an unblemished record against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup encounters, with five victories in as many matches since 1999. The Chennai pitch is expected to favor spin, making Bangladesh's spin trio – Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, and Mahedi Hasan – crucial in their quest to potentially upset New Zealand.