World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to bowl, Kane Willamson returns to playing XI

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field first against Bangladesh in Chennai. Expected to be hot and humid with temperature hovering around 32 degrees for the first half and it is expected to drop down to 28 later in the evening. New Zealand couldn't have asked for a better start to their campaign, surely. A win today will take them to the top of the table and what's even more exciting is the return of their skipper, Kane Williamson.

Their opponents, Bangladesh, are coming on the back of a 137-run loss against England and would hope for a spin-friendly surface to make the most of the conditions. Tom Latham stood in for Williamson as New Zealand captain in those games. New Zealand coach Gary Stead revealed that Williamson had made sufficient recovery from the surgery after an ACL tear, so had Southee from the procedure on his thumb. Even the head-to-head record gives New Zealand an overwhelming advantage. These two teams have met on 41 occasions in ODIs, with New Zealand winning 30 times, whereas Bangladesh have won on 10 instances with a no result.