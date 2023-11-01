World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss opt to bowl, South Africa aim seal semi-final spot

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field in the all important clash against South Africa. A victory today for either sides will help them secure a spot in the top four. Apart from the unexpected hiccup against Netherlands, South Africa have been a dominant force in this World Cup. New Zealand had a perfect start to the tournament but a growing number of niggles have played a factor in them sinking to consecutive defeats against India and Australia. , on the other hand, despite producing a solid effort endured a tough five-run defeat in their previous clash against Australia.

South Africans will believe they are capable of pulling one back this time. They are among the biggest batting teams at the tournament, and in Chennai on Friday they offered evidence that they have found a way to play under pressure by hanging tough to beat Pakistan by one wicket in the first close match of this World Cup. Despite the two consecutive defeats, it hasn't exactly been doom and gloom for New Zealand yet. Like South Africa, they have a lot of positives in their batting lineup led by the young Rachin Ravindra. Their bowling has been the factor that won them matches though, with Matt Henry and Trent Boult proving to be as efficient as ever.

