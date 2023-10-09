World Cup 2023: Zainab Abbas, Pakistan sports anchor deported for anti-Hindu remarks

Pakistan sports presenter Zainab Abbas has left India after a Delhi-based lawyer filed complaints against her for making derogatory remarks against Hindu faith and beliefs. She was a part of the commentary panel of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which began in Ahmedabad last week. However, the global cricketing body is yet to speak officially on the matter.

Zainab’s old Hinduphobic (anti-religious) tweets abusing a Hindu goddess and demeaning people of the Hindu faith went viral recently. Sources have revealed she has reached Dubai safely. As per a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal’s post on October 5, he filed a complaint against Zainab with the cyber cell of Delhi Police, requesting to lodge an FIR ‘under section 153A, 295, 506, 121 IPC and section 67 of the IT Act’ for making anti-Hindu comments. He even tagged the likes of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, asking them to sack her from the team of commentators for the ongoing ODI World Cup.

“Complaint against @ZAbbasOfficial filed by Advocate & Social Activist @vineetJindal19 with cyber cell Delhi Police.Requesting to lodge FIR under section 153A, 295, 506, 121 IPC and sec67 IT Act for making derogatory remarks for Hindu faith and beliefs and for anti -Bharat statements. Zainab must be removed from list of presenters on immediate basis from ICC World Cup by @ICC & @BCCI .Anti Bharat people are not welcome in Bharat. @HMOIndia @ianuragthakur @JayShah“#ICCCricketWorldCup #icccricketworldcup2023 #Pakistan #Hindus #Bharat #ICCWorldCup2023 #ArrestZainab," Jindal’s post, made on October 5, read.