World Cup Qualifiers: Curtis Campher's century goes in vain as Scotland chased down 287 in last ball against Ireland

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 21 : Michael Leask's 91 runs knock overpowered Curtis Campher's century as Scotland defeated Ireland in a thrilling encounter by one wicket in the ICC men's World Cup Qualifiers match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Batting first, Ireland's top order collapsed against Brandon McMullen's lethal bowling. They were 33/4 after 8.2 overs. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie were dismissed on a golden duck by McMullen in consecutive balls. Harry Tector was also dismissed cheaply at 6 of 10.

Campher and Andy McBrine then steered the innings, however, their partnership did not last long as McBrine lost his wicket after scoring 32 off 54 runs.

Campher and Dockrell build a brilliant hundred-run partnership to revive Ireland's innings.

Dockrell was dismissed by McMullen after he played a knock of 69 off 93 balls.

Gareth Delany was cheaply dismissed at 19 runs by McMullen.

Campher continued to display his form, he scored his century in 99 balls. His innings ended by Chris Sole.

Ireland posted a total of 286/8.

For Scotland, Brandon McMullen was the pick of the bowlers, he took five wickets by conceding only 34 runs. Sole, Watt, and McBride picked one wicket each.

Chasing 287, Scotland's first wicket fell quickly, Matthew Cross dismissed by Mark Adair at 4 off 5 balls.

Ireland were getting wickets from the other end. Brandon McMullen was dismissed by 10 off 25 balls. Curtis Campher picked the wicket of McBride who scored 56 off 60 balls.

George Munsey (15), Richie Berrington (10) and Tomas Mackintosh (18) did not make any impact on the game.

However, Michael Leask played exceptionally well, his explosive knock of 91 gave Scotland a remarkable victory against Ireland in the last ball.

For Ireland, Mark Adair was the pick of the Bowler with three wickets. Joshua Little and George Dockrell took two wickets each while Curtis Campher and Benjamin White picked one-one wicket each.

Michael Leask was awarded "Player of the Match".

Brief scores: Ireland: 286/8 (Curtis Campher 120, George Dockrell 69, Brandon McMullen 5/34) vs Scotland: 289/9 (Michael Leask 91, Christopher McBride 56, Mark Adair 3/57).

