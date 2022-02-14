'Worth the wait': Zaheer Khan on Archer-Bumrah bowling together in IPL

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan has said that it will be worth the wait when Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah start bowling in tandem for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Archer was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction here in Bengaluru. The England pacer will not be available for IPL 2022 season, and he would only start playing for the franchise from the next season.

"You are eagerly waiting for the partnership to go on the field and so am I. To see two legendary fast bowlers bowling in tandem and I'm glad that it seems possible and will be worth the wait," said Zaheer.

Mumbai Indians also picked up Singapore's Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore in the mega auction.

Talking about Tim David, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said: "He is a hot property at the moment and is known to be a hard hitter. We knew we had funds available and a lot of the Hundred players were the target for us. Just like Bumrah-Archer combo with the ball, Pollard-David can be a combo with the bat."

In the mega auction, Mumbai Indians also picked up Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crore) and Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 30 lakh).

"Ishan Kishan is an Indian batter and he bats left-handed. We always back ourselves when we see talent, Ishan is 23 years old, he is a great aspect of the franchise and that is why we as a franchise value him. It is the dynamics of the auction, this is what auctions are, we are very happy to have him. Ishan has worked hard and he has evolved. We are looking forward to it," said Jayawardene.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor