WPL 2023: IIT Delhi turns blue to support Delhi Capitals

New Delhi [India], March 15 : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi turned blue and roared louder than ever to show its support for Delhi Capitals as the team continues its good run in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL).

Delhi Capitals are currently second on the points table with four wins in five games. The Meg Lanning-led side is enjoying a purple patch and fans too are excited about the upcoming matches as they are eager to support Delhi.

On March 11, hordes of fans turned up at the fest wearing Delhi Capitals women team's jerseys and blue caps in order to display love and affection for their city's team. Furthermore, a WPL DC support badge was introduced during the event and a women-specific message wall was put up for fans to write cheerful wishes for DC's WPL team.

Moreover, a DC stall was set up where visitors could play a range of cricket-themed games and pick up official merchandise.

One activity that grabbed the maximum eyeballs was 'Pad Up' which required the participants to take a cricket kit and deck up in a stipulated period of time. The enthralling game saw the participation of numerous women fans.

"I never knew what it felt like to pad up and put on a cricket kit, now with a WPL in place, I feel more empowered about padding up," an excited woman fan said in a press release by DC.

"I love cricket because of Jemimah Rodrigues, she makes the team so much cooler," said another fan.

Apart from playing games, many students indulged in painting, dancing, singing, and acting, with WPL being the overall theme of these fun activities. During the events, the fans were also witnessed chanting DC's tagline 'Yeh Hai Nayi Dilli' and 'Apna Time Aagya' to convey that the time has finally arrived for several young women cricketers to showcase their talent.

As per the release, the engagement activities at the fest reached an estimated audience of around 10,000 students over three days, making the Delhi Capitals women's team's maiden college campus event a resounding success.

