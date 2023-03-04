WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians defeat Gujarat Giants by 143 in tournament opener

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 207/5 with a stunning half-century against Gujarat Giants as the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) got underway in front of a fairly packed crowd on Saturday. On the other hand, Gujarat were under the pump right from the word go. They never looked settled in the game right from the very first over. One may call it the pressure of chasing a heavy total or could call it the pressure of losing their skipper early on, but they will need to bounce back from this and come back stronger in their next game.

Beth Mooney had injured herself in the first over and hence nine wickets are all Gujarat had to lose. Mumbai bowlers made it look ridiculously easy. Four for Ishaque, two wickets each for Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr and one for Issy Wong.