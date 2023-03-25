WPL 2023: They have positive energy, Harmanpreet praises Mumbai Indians' youngsters after Eliminator win

Mumbai, March 25 Mumbai Ind Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur focused on the positive energy in the team thanks to the presence of young girls after they rode on a brilliant performance by Issy Wong, who took a hat-trick, and a half-century by Nat Sciver-Brunt to thrash UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator and make it to the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Sciver-Brunt smashed a 38-ball unbeaten 72 to help Mumbai Ind set up a challenging 182/4 in 20 overs. Wong then got into the act to derail the UP Warriorz's chase, claiming Kiran Navgire (43), Simran Shaikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) in successive balls during his 4-15 haul as the Warriorz were restricted to 110 all out in 17.4 overs.

Harmanpreet picked up both Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong for praise as the Mumbai Ind, who had dominated the league stage till the final few games when they lost their way and finished behind Delhi Capitals, found their mojo again in the Eliminator.

Harmanpreet applauded her team and said, "We have quite a few young girls who are keen to do well in fielding as well. They have a positive energy, they are ready to do their job and listen to us, whenever we talk to them."

The Mumbai Ind skipper said, "We have a decent bowling attack, we were confident anybody could take wickets," she said.

Asked about Wong's hat trick and Nat Sciver-Brunt's innings, 34-year-old Indian batter said, "She is always excited to bowl, she was always there and very happy. And she [Nat Sciver-Brunt] is someone who can take us through in any game, I am happy she did it today."

Asked about the final against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, the Mumbai Ind skipper said they would like to just enjoy their game and do well.

"Delhi are a good side, we just want to enjoy the game and do well," said Harmanpeet Kaur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor