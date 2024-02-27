WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy Fined for On-Field Behavior

Delhi Capitals' pacer Arundhati Reddy has been fined 10 percent of her match fees for breaching the Women’s Premier League’s (WPL) code of conduct during the match against UP Warriorz. The incident occurred at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where Reddy's on-field behavior came under scrutiny.

“Arundhati Reddy from Delhi Capitals has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during her team’s match against UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday,” said a WPL statement.

“Arundhati admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL’s Code of Conduct which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon her dismissal during a match.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement added, without elaborating further,” it added.

In the match, Reddy played a significant role in Delhi Capital’s nine-wicket victory, claiming a crucial scalp. Radha Yadav's remarkable figures of 4/20 restricted UP Warriorz to 119/9. Delhi Capitals comfortably chased down the target in just 14.4 overs, with Meg Lanning (51) and Shafali Verma (64 not out) leading the charge.

