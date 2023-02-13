WPL Auction: Jemimah Rodrigues sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore

India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 auction here in Mumbai on Monday.

She is the first buy of the Delhi Capitals franchise in the auction in Mumbai. UP Warriorz started the bid with INR 50 lakh. Delhi Capitals entered and took it up to INR 75 lakh while having a tussle with Warriorz for the star batter. Capitals raised it up to INR 1.5 crore to stave off Warriorz. Mumbai Indians entered at INR 1.6 crore and took it beyond INR 2 crore but the Capitals raised their bid to INR 2.2 crore and bagged the services of the star batter.

Jemimah made her international debut in 2018 across ODIs and T20Is. Jemimah, who has represented the country in 75 WT20Is and has scored 1,575 runs at an average of close to 30 was one of the most sought players in the auction.

In Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, India registered a thrilling seven-wicket victory against its arch-rivals all thanks to the star batter Jemimah Rodrigues. Rodrigues blasted a brilliant 53 not out off 38 deliveries consisting of eight boundaries to steer her side to a memorable win.

On the other hand, New Zealand's Suzie Bates has gone unsold, while Australia's Meg Lanning has been bought by Delhi Capitals. England's Sophia Dunkley will be donning the Gujarat Giants jersey. Gujarat Giants bid late before Capitals joined in at INR 35 lakh. Capitals then took the bid to INR 55 lakh. Gujarat Giants came back into the bid at INR 60 lakh and locked the services of the England player.

Sophia Dunkley's international profile has risen by leaps and bounds in the last year or two. The 24-year-old has played aggressive cricket, taking the attack to the opposition from ball one and provided her team with some explosive beginnings.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor