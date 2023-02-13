WPL Player Auction: My role will be to do well, says Deepti Sharma on being picked by UP Warriorz

Mumbai, Feb 13 India's off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma was signed up by UP Warriorz for INR 2.6 crore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) Player Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Starting from a base price of INR 50 lakh, Deepti was involved in a tight tussle between Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Ind. UP Warriorz then made a surprise first bid at INR 2.2 crore and eventually signed the all-rounder.

Deepti, currently in South Africa for the Women's T20 World Cup, said her role will be to do well for the franchise when the tournament happens in Mumbai from March 4-26.

"Obviously it is a nice opportunity. I will look to do well for the UP team. I am looking forward to it. This is a new beginning because we were waiting for this for a long time. My role will be to do well. Works well for all Indian players, who were waiting for it. Will aim to contribute to the UP team," she said to the broadcasters.

Addressing a press conference after the third set of the Player Auction ended, Rajesh Sharma, MD of UP Warriorz, said a decision on captain of the side will be taken once the auction proceedings end, while adding that their target of acquiring Deepti was achieved.

"Strategy is, let's pick the team first and then decide on the captain. We wanted to have Deepti Sharma, she's from Agra, UP. It's to have a connect with UP fan base. She's a good player, bats well and young as well. She was in our target and we were happy to get her."

Apart from Deepti, UP Warriorz have also signed England's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, Australian duo of Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy, followed by South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail.

Other Indian picks made by the side include left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning trio of leg-spinner Chopra, opener Shweta Sehrawat and fast bowler S Yashasri.

"We are having a good balance between opening, fast bowling, spin, as well as between Indian and overseas players. It's a very balanced team, as per the strategy we are having and had prepared for it," he concluded.

