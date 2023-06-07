WTC 2023 Final: What happens if India vs Australia match is washed out due to rain

The World Test Championship Final between Australia and India is all set to begin in a few minutes time at the Oval. The one-off match will decide who takes home the ICC Test mace after New Zealand and also pocket the $1.6-million (Rs 13.18 crore) prize money. However, rain can play spoilsport at this time of the year in England. The ICC has kept aside one Reserve Day (June 12) for the match in order to make up for playing time that might have been lost. If the scheduled overs are not completed under normal circumstances within the allocated time, the Reserve Day will be utilised for doing the same. However, the Reserve Day will not kick in if the match is a regular draw. Besides a regular draw or tie, if the Reserve Day is not enough to complete the scheduled overs on time, the match will also be considered a draw. In such cases, the Indian and Australian Test teams will be declared as joint winners.

The squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav