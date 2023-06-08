WTC Final 2023: Australia all out for 469, Siraj picks up four

India took 7 wickets wickets but Australia scored went past the 400-run mark. While Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took a lot of blows from Travis Head and Steve Smith early in the day, the Indians came back strong with the wickets and will be looking to consolidate with the bat. Head and Smith put up 285 runs off 398 balls for the fourth wicket before the former fell on 163 off 174 balls to Siraj. Cameron Green was the next man to fall, nicking to slips off Shami.

Smith had started to look unbeatable at this point, having cruised to his 31st Test century. But the former Australia captain ended up chopping on to his own stumps off Shardul Thakur on 121 off 268 balls.Mitchell Starc was then run out thanks to some sharp work in the field from Axar Patel, who was on as a substitute fielder and it was Alex Carey and captain Pat Cummins holding fort. However, Siraj wrapped up the innings in the end.