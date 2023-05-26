WTC Final 2023: ICC announces 13.5 crore as prize money for winners

India and Australia are all set to face each other in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) starting from June 7 at The Oval in London. This is the second consecutive WTC final for India having played it last time only to lose to New Zealand. On the other hand, Australia played some high quality cricket throughout this edition to qualify for their first ever final. Meanwhile, International Cricket Council has announced the prize money and the winner is set to take home a whopping amount.

The winning team of the second edition of World Test Championship is set to be awarded with the prize money of $1.6 million (INR 13.23 crore) while the runners up will earn $800,000 (INR 6.61 crore). There is no change in prize money for the last edition of WTC when New Zealand had also earned $1.6 million. ICC has announced a total $3.8 million purse and all the teams competing in WTC will get a share according to their standings. Accordingly, South Africa will earn $450,000 as they finished third after playing all their matches as per the schedule. England were out of the finals race long back but made a late surge since Ben Stokes took over the captaincy of the Test team. England ended at the fourth place to win the prize money of $350,000 while Sri Lanka, at the fifth place, will win $200,000 prize money. New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh will earn a prize money of $100,000.