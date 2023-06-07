WTC Final 2023: Travis Head, Steve Smith power Australia to 327/3 at stumps

Travis Head remained unbeaten on 146 while Steve Smith was not out on 95 as Australia dominated Day 1 of the ongoing WTC final against India at the Oval, London. The Pat Cummins-led side scored 327 runs at the loss of three wickets in the 85 overs that were bowled on the opening day.

For India, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami claimed a wicket each but failed to control the scoring rate of Australia. India skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the summit clash