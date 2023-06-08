WTC Final Day 2: India Fightback as Australia Reach 422/7 at Lunch

After a great effort with the bat on Day 1, Travis Head and Steven Smith picked up where they left off and it took only two balls for the latter to reach his hundred. At the other end, Travis Head was at his fluent best and brought up his 150 before departing. Once this partnership was broken, Australia lost their way a bit by losing wickets at regular intervals.

Alex Carey and Pat Cummins then joined hands and safely negotiated the remaining passage of play in the first session. Despite the loss of four wickets in the session, Australia scored at a brisk rate and will be hoping to frustrate the Indians with some fight by the tail in the second session.