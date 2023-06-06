London [UK], June 6 : Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian skipper Pat Cummins posed at a photo event with the WTC trophy.

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval from June 7 onwards, marking their second successive appearance in the title clash after a loss to New Zealand back in 2021.

At the event, Rohit said they have played consistent cricket and displayed good all-round performance.

"Overall, if you look at the consistent cricket that we played, we displayed good cricket all around," Rohit said as quoted by ICC.

The Indian captain also said that the WTC tournament is "tough" as we have to play good cricket throughout the years.

"It's a very tough tournament. We've got to play consistent cricket throughout a couple of years to get here. You need all the departments to do well for you. And I thought our strength really has been all three departments," he added.

Rohit also mentioned that England's conditions are different for both teams.

"It (a neutral venue) is something different for both teams. No home support, although I think we usually get a bit more support anywhere we play," Rohit said.

"But no, it's always been nice, coming and playing at neutral venues for us. It's not just the two or three years of rivalry. There's so much history behind the two teams taking on each other. So that is what makes it more exciting, not just for the players but also for the people who are watching from all parts of the world," he concluded

