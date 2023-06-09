WTC final: 'Planned to bowl only bouncers to...', says India pacer Mohammed Siraj

London [UK], June 9 : India pacer Mohammed Siraj who was India's most successful bowler with four wickets, said the team planned to deliver only bouncers to Australia centurion Travis Head irrespective of the outcome and there was more bounce on the pitch on Day 2 as they bundled out Australia for 469 in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 here at The Oval.

Australia grabbed a firm grip on the WTC final after a dramatic second day's play against India at The Oval.

As India minimised the damage on Day 2, Siraj claimed the crucial wicket of Travis Head with a bouncer in the opening session.

Siraj stated that India used the short-ball strategy against Head and intended to continue doing so. On Day 2, India took advantage of Head's weakness against bouncers.

"We planned and came today that we will keep attacking Travis Head with bouncers. We told ourselves that if he hits those bouncers, then no problem, but we will stick to our plan and we got our success," Siraj said in a post-match press conference.

When questioned why India did not use bouncers as frequently on Day 1 as they did on Thursday, Siraj blamed the weather.

"We tried bowling bouncers to Travis Head yesterday also, We created chances but they all fell in the gaps. We created a lot of chances. 4 or 5 chances fell in the gap in my bowling. If it had gone to hands, it would have been a different story," he added.

"We tried yesterday also, but when the ball became softer, we had to bowl a stump line, bowl tight. It was a bad day in the office for us," said the star pacer.

Siraj maintained that his team bowled well despite Australia posting a total of 469.

"There was sticky bounce yesterday the pace went up today," India pacer Mohammed Siraj said during the post-match press conference.

"On day one it was a sticky wicket in the first session but after that the wicket became a bit better. We then had to alter our length and I think we could have also bowled a bit better. See last time I was in the WTC squad. This time I am in the team. So, one needs to keep patience. It is the key to success," Siraj said.

Coming to the match, the Indian top-order collapsed yet again even as the Australian attack overcame a comeback partnership by Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane to take firm control of the WTC final on Day 2 at the Oval in London on Thursday.

At the close of play on Day 2, India had posted 151/5 at The Oval on Thursday.KS Bharat (5*) and Rahane (29*) were unbeaten at the crease as the stumps were drawn at the end of the final session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor