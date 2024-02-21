Yashasvi Jaiswal Achieves Career-High ICC Test Ranking After Stellar Performance in Rajkot

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a significant leap in the ICC Test Rankings, climbing 14 spots to secure the 15th position in the batting charts. This rise comes on the back of his exceptional performance, scoring back-to-back double centuries in the ongoing series against England. The 22-year-old left-hander now joins a distinguished group of seven cricketers who have achieved the feat of scoring double centuries in two consecutive Tests, including Indians Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Jaiswal's outstanding contributions included a remarkable 209 in India's first innings during the second Test at Visakhapatnam, followed by an unbeaten 214 in the second essay at Rajkot. These innings played a pivotal role in India's comprehensive 434-run victory over England, giving them a 2-1 lead in the series.

Ravindra Jadeja, honoured as the player-of-the-match in Rajkot, also witnessed an ascent in the batting rankings, moving from 41st to the 34th position after his notable knock of 112 in the first innings. Additionally, Jadeja's impactful seven-wicket match haul propelled him three places up to the sixth position in the bowling rankings.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who joined the elite 500 Test wicket club at Rajkot, climbed a rank to the second position, trailing only pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. In the Test all-rounders rankings, Jadeja and Ashwin maintained their dominance in the top two spots, with Jadeja reaching a career-best 469 rating points.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, moved up one spot to the 12th position in the batting list after scoring a noteworthy 131 in the first innings at Rajkot. Shubman Gill also progressed three places to the 35th position after a commendable score of 91 in the second innings. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel entered the rankings at the 75th and 100th positions, respectively.

Star batter Virat Kohli, absent from the series due to personal reasons, remains the sole Indian representative in the top-10 batters' chart, holding the seventh spot. In the England camp, opener Ben Duckett's rapid 153 in the first innings lifted him 12 places to secure the 13th position.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson solidified his position at the top of the batting rankings after achieving a century against South Africa, marking his seventh in seven Tests. This feat places him alongside cricket legends Aravinda de Silva, Mohammad Yousuf, and Clyde Walcott. Williamson is followed by Steve Smith and Daryl Mitchell in the rankings hierarchy.