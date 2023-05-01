Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of next superstars of Indian cricket: Robin Uthappa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Mumbai Indians pulled off a six-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to keep their 2023 IPL playoff hopes alive.

The Royals got off to an incredible start in the first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing 124 runs (62b, 16x4, 8x6) for the most scored in a single game this season and also securing the Orange Cap in the process. They set a target of 213, which MI achieved through a 55-run knock from Suryakumar Yadav (29b, 8x4, 2x6) and a game-finishing performance from Tim David who scored a quickfire 45 runs in just 14 balls (2x4, 5x6).

Despite the loss, Yashasvi Jaiswal had the most prolific scoring performance of any batter this season with his 124-run innings, also his first-ever IPL century. Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa praised the young opener for his knock on JioCinema, "He's one of the next superstars of Indian cricket. He has shown his intent from the word go. Fearless batting and going out there, very brave with the way he approaches it. He's put in all the work this season and the hard work is finally paying off. Sixteen fours tonight and some scintillating sixes."

Tim David finished the Mumbai run chase-off with three sixes in the final over to win the match with three balls to spare. Former India wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel complimented David's ability as a finisher and the importance of the role in T20 cricket on JioCinema, "He can perform under pressure and help them win matches. The role of a finisher is extremely important, especially when you are chasing a massive total. You need a big innings in the lower order with a strong strike rate and Tim David is doing that. Under pressure, a bowler knows that Tim David has the reach and strength to punish you for any mistakes. He can hit a boundary or a six, as we saw today."

Even though MI can celebrate a win that helped to keep them in the playoff race, Uthappa is worried about the massive cracks in their bowling, "This game will make it feel like all's well with the Mumbai Indians, but it really isn't. They really need to figure out their bowling and how they finish overs because they're doing fairly decent until the 15th over, especially in the last three games, they were on course to defend 170, and 180, and then in the last five over something happens and they kind of lose the plot. Then they give 60, 70, 80, 90 runs in the last five overs, which is diabolical for them."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor