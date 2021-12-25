'You backed me to the hilt' when I came into the team', Kohli's heartfelt tribute to Harbhajan Singh

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced retirement from all formats of cricket ​on Friday. The news of Harbhajan's quitting from cricket came via his official Twitter account. The off-spinner's cricketing career spanned for around 23 years. He made his debut appearance for India back then in 1998 and played his last game for the country in 2015.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful," he tweeted. He also shared a video on YouTube, Harbhajan said that it has been a beautiful journey for him as he represented India during his two-decade-long career. Getting emotional, the veteran India legend said that he was looking to make the announcement for the past few years, but was "waiting for the right moment to share the news" with his fans.

My heartfelt thank you Grateful.

After this announcement former captain Virat Kohli paid the heartfelt tribute to legendary player Harbhajan Singh, he said "Bhajju pa, a big congratulations for a wonderful career. 711 international wickets is no mean feat.



Kohli further added "I think you can be very proud of that achievement. It's a blessing to be able to represent your country but to play for that long and take so many wickets is a whole different level altogether. All the best to you in whatever you do next in life. I hope you are blessed with happiness and peace and a lot of joy with your family.

"I have cherished all the moments that we have played together for India and the way you guided me when I came into the team. You really backed me to the hilt. And we share a very good friendship off the field. God bless you, take care," Kohli said.