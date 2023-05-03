"You have decided it is my last IPL...": CSK skipper Dhoni's reply on retirement

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 03 : Indian Premier League's (IPL) finest finisher MS Dhoni gave a cryptic response to the question posed by commentator and former cricketer Danny Morrison, during the toss ahead of match between LSG and CSK in Lucknow, about Chennai Super Kings skipper's cricketing future.

Danny Morrison asked during the toss, "Clearly, This wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?". To which Dhoni, after winning the toss had opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, replied, "You have decided it is my last IPL, not me."

He is the man who has led the CSK to four IPL titles.

Dhoni has a rich legacy in IPL, he has scored 5052 runs in his 243 matches with an average of 39.47. Batting down the order, he has bagged 24 half-centuries, 348 fours and 237 sixes. His best individual score is 84*.

Dhoni is associated with CSK since the opening season of the rich-cash league, besides a two-season stint with now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016-17. He has a massive yellow army supporting him in every match, which breaks into cheers every time he walks onto the crease.

Captain Cool seemed more relaxed and confident in this year's IPL season. He is finishing games in the style his fans have become familiar with over the years.

In nine matches, he has scored 74 runs, playing down the order with an average of 74.00. He has hit eight sixes so far.

LSG will play this fixture without their skipper and star batter KL Rahul as he suffered a hamstring injury. CSK will try to exploit this gap in their batting lineup. If CSK wins this game they might end up at the top of the table depending on their margin of victory. LSG can also claim the top spot with a victory.

CSK (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

LSG (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

