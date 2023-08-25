Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech welcome their second child, a baby girl

Former star cricketer Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech welcomed second baby. Yuvraj Singh took to social media to announce important news with an adorable post. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family".

An individual wrote, "Congratulations! Stay blessed!" A second shared, "God bless your family." A third added, "This is a pleasant surprise." "Many many congratulations," expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, "Heartiest congratulations and lots of love."Many others have reacted to the post using heart emojis.