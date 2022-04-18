Yuzvendra Chahal bags first hatrick of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals won by 7 runs as, Yuzi Chahal took the first hat-trick of the tournament and Jos Buttler scored his second century of the season to power RR to a 7 wicket win. Chahal achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders when he dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins off successive deliveries in the 17th over of the chase. Chahal finished with a five-wicket haul to swing the game in his team’s favour at the Braborune Stadium.

When the 31-year-old started his fourth and final over, KKR were 178/4 with a well-set Shreyas Iyer batting on 85 off 50 and had just been joined by Venkatesh Iyer (6 off 6). They needed 40 runs off the remaining four overs.After being asked to bat first, Buttler along with Devdutt Padikkal added 97 runs for the opening wicket before Padikkal was cleaned up by Sunil Narine on 24(18) Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson also looked in great touch, scoring 38 off 19 balls. By virtue of this win Rajasthan climb to the second spot in the points table.