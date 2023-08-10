Zak Crawley express interest in IPL 2024, to revive white ball career

Zak Crawley has hinted that he would like to put his name in the mix for the IPL 2024 auction after his heroics in the Ashes 2023 series. Speaking to Cricinfo, the England batter hailed the IPL as the biggest franchise tournament in the world and said the opportunity to test himself in the tournament would be awesome.Crawley, however, said that he will be realistic when it comes to putting his name in the mix for the auction.

It's the biggest franchise tournament in the world," he said. "It's the only place to see all the best playing against each other. It's great cricket and to be able to test yourself in that tournament would be awesome.""We'll see how I go. If I score some runs and it looks like I've half a chance then, then potentially I will [put my name forward]. I'm a realistic guy though, so if I feel like there's no chance then I won't, If I was good enough one day to play in the IPL and someone wanted me, then I'd absolutely love to go. England won’t play a Test before the tour of India next year now and are expected to rest their first-choice stars for the white-ball tour of Caribbean that starts right after the World Cup. Crawley is hoping he could make the cut for that tour.

“I’d love to go on that tour," Crawley said. “We’ll have to see how selection goes but the Caribbean is an awesome place to play - and I haven’t had the chance to go on a white ball tour for England yet, so any opportunity I get would be awesome. If they want me for that tour, I’d absolutely love to go."