Zak Crawley signs with Hobart Hurricanes for Big Bash League

England batter Zak Crawley has been signed as an international replacement player by Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

"Zak Crawley is poised to make his Big Bash League debut with the Hobart Hurricanes, after being named as an international replacement player for the Hobart Hurricanes," said a statement from the club on Tuesday. The English batter will join the squad as a replacement player for Hurricanes international recruit, Shadab Khan, when he is required for national duties during Pakistan's home limited-overs series.

Despite not having Big Bash experience, Crawley is a player with expansive international experience that will add value to a Hurricanes list that already runs deep with talent.

Contracted with Kent in the English Country competition, Crawley is already an experienced campaigner for his native, England, having represented his country 31 times to date across Test and One-Day International cricket.

At the domestic T20 level, the right-hand, top-order batter has an impressive strike rate of 145.08, having amassed 1284 runs over 47 appearances, including a personal top-score of 108* in 2020.

"I am really excited to take part in the Big Bash for the first time," Crawley said.

"From afar, the Hurricanes seem to be awash with talent both in terms of the list they have built for on-field success, but also the quality list of support stuff they have on it. I am looking forward to taking part in what I hope will be a very successful summer," he added.

Crawley joins Asif Ali (o/s), Faheem Ashraf (o/s), Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan (o/s), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade and Mac Wright as Hurricanes currently signed for BBL 12.

One more domestic contract remains available with the Hurricanes for the upcoming season.

The 12th season of the Big Bash League will start on December 13.

( With inputs from ANI )

