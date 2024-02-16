India vs England : England batters hold fort at Tea, India pacers go wicketless

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett take England 31/0 at Tea. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Dhruv Jurel led a resolute response and Jasprit Bumrah’s cameo helped India reach 445 runs in their first innings on the second day of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

India put 445 in the first innings after important contributions from Dhruv Jurel (46), Ravichandran Ashwin (37), and Jasprit Bumrah (26) on Day 2. The duo of Ashwin and Jurel added 77 runs for the eighth wicket after England made early inroads with the dismissals of Kuldeep Yadav (4) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) within the first hour of Day 2. Debutant Jurel showed great composure and showed commendable grit and patience to see off the English threat. Ashwin, at the other end, took charge of the run-scoring as Jurel adapted to the occasion, and the duo eventually forged a 50+ run-stand for the eighth wicket.