Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI: India win by 10 wickets as batsman shine

India registered a resounding 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe as went 1-0 up in the 3-match series. Deepak Chahar started it by removing the top three and then Siraj chipped in with the crucial wicket of Williams. Prasidh Krishna too was very impressive and picked up a well-deserved three which included Zimbabwe's best batter in recent years - Sikandar Raza. At one stage, the hosts were on the verge of getting all-out inside 150, but a spirited 70-run 9th wicket partnership (Zimbabwe's highest 9th wicket stand against India) between Ngarava and Brad Evans helped them post a total of some subtsance. In the end, the openers for India ensured that the team reach the finishing line withou any major fuss and both batsman remained unbeaten.