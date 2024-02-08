UPSC ESE 2024 Exam Date Announced, Check Details Here

The examination schedule for UPSC ESE 2024 Union Public Service Commission has been released. As per the notification the UPSC ESE 2024 exam is scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024. here is the detailed schedule through the official website at upsc.gov.in.This examination will be conducted in two sessions. The forenoon Session will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon Session from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM.

According to the official notification, candidates must bring a printout of their e-Admit Card to the designated venue to take the exam. Failure to produce the e-Admit Card will result in the candidate being unable to take the examination. Additionally, candidates must carry a photo ID card, the number of which is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for each session.

Candidates can submit representations on the questions asked in the Question Papers of this Examination to the Commission between February 19 and 25, 2024 (till 6:00 pm) through the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”. Representations made in any other way after February 25, 2024, will not be considered. For further details, please refer to the notification.

To check the UPSC ESE 2024 timetable, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the “Notice: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024”

3. A new page will be displayed

4. Check the notification and download it for future reference.