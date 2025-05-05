2 Years Of The Kerala Story! Did You Know? "Vipul Amrutlal Shah Declined Police Protection After The Film's Release

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is one filmmaker who has given the audience some truly remarkable films. One such film was The Kerala Story, released in 2023, which has now completed two years since its release. While it was a thought-provoking and impactful film premised on the Hindutva conspiracy theory of "love jihad," it also reflected the filmmaker’s courageous approach in presenting a reality to the audience. The film opened to a roaring response across the nation.

Did you know that Vipul Amrutlal Shah chose not to take police protection after its release?

When The Kerala Story was released, it sparked widespread different public responses, leading to protests and questions from political opposition. Despite this, Vipul Shah decided not to take any police protection. While sharing his thoughts about the same he said, "It was a little scary, but one thing we had already decided was that we will not take police protection. This was already our decision… because I felt that if that image gets published that and you are moving in with the police protection, it will have a very wrong messaging that if you are telling the true story while living in India and if you cannot move around freely then it means we consider our country a superpower. So I felt that it would be a very wrong message."

The Kerala Story stood out for its fearless narrative and its willingness to address sensitive topics, sparking widespread discussion and introspection. The film played a crucial role in initiating conversations around complex socio-political issues, contributing meaningfully to public discourse. Moreover, it emerged as a box office success, grossing around ₹303.97 crore worldwide and becoming the ninth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. Meanwhile, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is also gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture Hisaab, a heist thriller starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles. Produced by Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios, Hisaab is expected to release in the latter half of 2025.