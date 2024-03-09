71st Miss World: From 2nd runner-up to judge, life comes full circle for Pooja

Mumbai, March 9 The Red Carpet of Miss World 2024, actress Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', arrived at the Red Carpet of Miss World 2024 in the BKC area of Mumbai on Saturday.

The actress was dressed in a shimmery magenta coloured gown with sheer sleeves and matching stilletos for the event. She left her tresses open and wavy.

The actress will judge the finale of the competition.

The actress also interacted with the paparazzi briefly at the event.

She said, "I feel that life has come full circle because I was a runner-up at the pageant but today I'm judging the pageant. My best wishes to the participants and whoever wins the competition but if someone doesn't win, it's not like their story is over. It's your story and you decide what happens in your story. Continue to work hard and be dedicated and set your goals and wait for it. Believe in yourself and it'll all work out. I hope my story inspires all the girls out there".

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has 'Deva' and 'Sanki' in the pipeline.

Miss World 2024 will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai on Saturday from 8:00 pm.

This time around the beauty pageant is returning to India after 28 years.

The event will be hosted by Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar and the Winner of Miss World 2023 Megan Young.

Mumbai-born Sini Shetty, who has her roots in Karnataka, is representing India at the beauty pageant.

The competition will witness participants from across 140 countries. It's a culmination of the 'Beauty with a Purpose' segment, where Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor.

