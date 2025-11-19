Adivi Sesh on his new moustache look: It’s for a special schedule of ‘Dacoit’

Mumbai, Nov 19 Actor Adivi Sesh was recently spotted at an event in Hyderabad sporting a thick, retro-styled moustache, which he says is for a special schedule he is currently shooting for in “Dacoit.”

Speaking about the look and its excitement, Sesh told IANS: “The look is for a special schedule we are currently shooting for Dacoit. A portion of the film required me to look a lot different and that’s why this look.”

He explained: “It's an exciting flashback episode and I wanted to try something that's more relatable and something that I'd be excited to experiment with. It’s exciting to see the fans’ reaction to it when I recently stepped out for an event. Thankfully I have only received compliments and excited gazes”.

Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It also has Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

“Dacoit” traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.

Sesh then established himself as a leading man by starring in commercial and critical successes such as Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, Evaru, Major, and HIT: The Second Case.

“For me, Dacoit was never about switching between Hindi and Telugu, it was about understanding how the same character breathes differently in two emotional worlds. Hindi has always come naturally to me, so diction wasn’t the challenge. The real work was tuning into the attitude, the rhythm, and the emotional pitch that each language demands,” Adivi told IANS.

He said that the Hindi version has “a gentler, more restrained intensity, while the Telugu version carries a stronger physicality and a louder emotional expression.”

“As both actor and co-writer, I had to constantly shift gears to make sure each version felt honest to its audience. Even though the story remains the same, the emotional journeys are so distinct that it truly felt like we were creating two films side by side.” says Sesh.

