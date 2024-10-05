Akshay Kumar Masters the Comedy Genre With Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla After Success of Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar is a craftsman in the true sense. As an actor, he always keeps juggling with film genres. Every year, Akshay makes sure to give his audience films in as many genres as he can. However, he masters the art of comedy. Right from his Hera Pheri days, Akshay has been celebrated as someone who has delivered the best of comedy films. Now, after Khel Khel Mein, Akshay is all set to treat his fans to a horror comedy Bhoot Bangla.

From the first look, fans have been expecting a stellar performance in this one from Akshay Kumar, and given that this is his strongest suit, Bhoot Bangla will be a special film in more than just one way. Other than Bhoot Bangla with Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome to the jungle next.