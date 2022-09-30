Alia Bhatt to launch her own line of Maternity wear

Chennai, Sep 30 Actress Alia Bhatt, who is on family way, has announced that she will be launching her own line of maternity wear.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress said: "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids."

"Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity-wear. I don't think anyone will ask why. But let me tell you anyway."

"It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed."

"You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful."

"Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?"

"So I started making my personal style more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks'.

"What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing

wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can't wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow!"

