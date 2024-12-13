Allu Arjun Arrest: Rashmika Mandanna Reacts on Pushpa 2 Co-Star's Stampede Controversy

Allu Arjun got arrested and later got interim bail in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case in Telangana. Fans were also shocked to see this sudden news and showed outrage on social media. Allu Arjun's co-star, Rashmika Mandanna came in support of actor.

Rashmika took X on social media and said, "I can’t believe what I am seeing right now. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident," Mandanna, who plays the role Srivalli in "Pushpa 2", said in a post on X.

She added, "However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking."

Bollywood actors came in support of Pushpa 2 actor. Varun Dhawan took X and said, "Safety protocols can't be solely the responsibility of an actor. We can inform people around us. The incident was tragic, and I express my condolences, but blame can't be placed on just one person."