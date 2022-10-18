Ammu Abhirami pens adorable birthday wish for brother on Instagram

Chennai, Oct 18 Actress Ammu Abhirami, who delivered a steller performance in director Vetrimaran's 'Asuran', on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday post for her younger brother Sarvesh on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Ammu Abhirami wrote, "Hey Sarvesh, my little brother, my big brother, my friend, my companion, my partner in crime, my advisor, my free in-house therapist, my comedian, my comforting shoulders, my first child it's your birthday today!

"I remember the day when our parents first put you on my lap saying this is your little thambi who is always going to be there with you forever!

"I was very happy but I was also a little sad and jealous that someone else had come to share the love and snacks I received that was supposed to be all mine.

"Little did I know you would take my complete heart and love too? You'd become my everything! I love you Sarva!

Enikum nee happya erukanum (you must be happy always), Sirichite erukanum (You must always be found laughing) , epovum kodave erukanum (Be with me always), I'm seriously blessed to have a brother like you. Happiest birthday Sarva!"

On a lighter note, the actress completed the post saying, "p.s.: I love you and you should always remember that you have been delicately picked from cooperation kuppaithotti near hospital when you were an infant."

