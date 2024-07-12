Anant-Radhika wedding: Groom Anant Ambani wears saafa for his big day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : The wedding rituals have started at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. As part of the ceremony, groom Anant Ambani wore the traditional saafa tied by his family members as he got ready for the grand occasion.

In the video, Anant was seen dressed in a sherwani and red coloured saafa and sneakers. His family members including Akash, Shloka Mehta, Isha and Nita Ambani were also seen in the video. What also caught the attention was the music that was played during the saafa tying ceremony.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

