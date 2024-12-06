Ariana Grande says commenting on people’s appearance is ‘dangerous’

Los Angeles, Dec 6 Actress-singer Ariana Grande has said that commenting on people’s appearance is “dangerous” after she spent months being body-shamed over her skinny frame.

The 31-year-old singer has been trolled for a few months over her skinny appearance and she teared up while addressing it during an interview with a French reporter on ‘Oui Oui Baguette’ alongside her ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Talking about how she handles society’s “beauty standards” and the “overwhelming” pressure women feel “to always look perfect”, Grande started to well up as Erivo held her arm and told her it was “alright”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Grande said: “My goodness. I’m not gonna… good question. I’ve been kind of doing this (be in showbusiness) in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all.

“I’ve heard every version of it – of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons. But that’s everything from – even just the simplest thing – your appearance, you know?”

She added it is “hard to protect yourself from that noise” when “you’re young and you’re hearing all kinds of things.”

Grande went on: “I think that it’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone’s granny says, ‘Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier! What happened?'”

She said being on the other end of such comments is “horrible”, before adding: “I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all – commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves.

“From what you’re wearing to your body to your face to your everything… there’s a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous, and I think it’s dangerous for all parties involved.”

Grande talked about her dramatic weight loss in April 2023 when she was filming ‘Wicked’ in London, by posting a long TikTok video in which she encouraged people to be “gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor