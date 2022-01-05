Arun Vijay tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Arun Vijay on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media accounts to confirm his diagnosis. He wrote, “This is to inform you’ll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor’s advice. Thanks for all the love.. Stay safe & take care everyone (sic),” he tweeted. On the work front, Arun Vijay has completed dubbing for Hari's 'Yaanai', and event shared a picture of him dubbing recently.

Stay safe & take care everyone 🙏🏽 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) January 5, 2022

He has also completed work on 'Borrder', 'Sinam' and 'Agni Siragugal'.Arun joins the growing list of celebrities who contracted the virus recently. Earlier, comedy icon Vadivelu had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Chennai from London, after attending the pre-production work of his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns. After returning home, he tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.Prior to this, Kamal Haasan had also tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a US trip.