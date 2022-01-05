Arun Vijay tests positive for COVID-19
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 5, 2022 07:46 PM2022-01-05T19:46:46+5:302022-01-05T19:47:25+5:30
Actor Arun Vijay on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media accounts to ...
Actor Arun Vijay on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media accounts to confirm his diagnosis. He wrote, “This is to inform you’ll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor’s advice. Thanks for all the love.. Stay safe & take care everyone (sic),” he tweeted. On the work front, Arun Vijay has completed dubbing for Hari's 'Yaanai', and event shared a picture of him dubbing recently.
Hi everyone!!— ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) January 5, 2022
This is to inform you'll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice.
Thanks for all the love..
Stay safe & take care everyone 🙏🏽
He has also completed work on 'Borrder', 'Sinam' and 'Agni Siragugal'.Arun joins the growing list of celebrities who contracted the virus recently. Earlier, comedy icon Vadivelu had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Chennai from London, after attending the pre-production work of his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns. After returning home, he tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.Prior to this, Kamal Haasan had also tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a US trip.Open in app