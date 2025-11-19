Ayushmann Khurrana drops sweetest birthday wish to "best brother" Aparshakti Khurana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Actor Ayushmann Khurana has shared the sweetest wish for his brother Aparshakti Khurana.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a candid video, showing the brothers goofing around and enjoying fun moments in what appear to be BTS glimpses from work. In the clip, the actors could be seen laughing their hearts out and working together.

"Happy birthday to the world's best brother @aparshakti_khurana I love you!!!!" the 'Thamaa' actor wrote in his caption.

He also gave a shoutout to Aparshakti's latest single, 'Pahaadan', calling it the "best song."

In response to the birthday wish, Aparshakti echoed similar affection for his elder brother and wrote, "Love you."

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, also showered love for the brothers.

In a separate post, Aparshakti announced the release of his song on Tuesday and expressed gratitude toward fans.

"Happpy Bdayyyyy To Meeeeeee. Thanks for all the lovely wishes! Dropping my next on my bday! It's called PAHAADAN! Bday gift mien aapne kya dena hai aapko pata hiii hai! The blessings, the prayers, the streams, the reels, the feels," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has been basking in the success of his latest release, 'Thamma', also starring Rashmika Mandanna. 'Thamma' marked the actor's official entry into Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

A fifth instalment in the franchise, 'Thamma', also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

Following its big release, Ayushmann has been elated as he continues to describe 'Thamma' as the "biggest film of his career."

Speaking to ANI, Ayushmann said, "I am feeling good. Validation by the public is the biggest validation...For me, this is the biggest opening of my career and hopefully my biggest film as well."

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is now set to start shooting for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's next film.

