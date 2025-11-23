Beyonce, Lewis Hamilton clock 200mph hot lap at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Los Angeles, Nov 23 Pop icon Beyonce smoked up the race track with Sir Lewis Hamilton as they clocked a 200mph hot lap at the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Sporting a custom racing suit, the ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker and her rap mogul husband Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together in Sin City during the qualifying session, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The music power couple were spotted in the paddock ahead of one of the final races of the F1 season, joining the star-studded crowd gathered for the high-profile event on the Las Vegas Strip.

As per ‘Female First UK’, before the race kicked off, Beyonce strapped into a Ferrari 296 for a Pirelli Hot Lap experience, riding passenger with Scuderia Ferrari’s Hamilton.

The high-speed lap around the circuit offered a taste of Formula 1’s intensity, with Beyoncé later sharing a clip of the ride on Instagram, captioned, “Give it to Mama”.

Beyonce and Hamilton have crossed paths numerous times over the years at celebrity bashes and the former Destiny's Child star previously attended the 2009 Singapore Grand Prix. The Vegas Grand Prix attracts huge names to the Strip each year, with guests this weekend including Travis Scott, Jake and Logan Paul, and Cynthia Erivo.

Earlier, this year, Beyonce had reunited with former band members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams onstage for a surprise Destiny's Child performance. They performed together for the first time in several years as they sang a medley of their iconic hits while stomping the stage to a roaring reaction from the crowd at the Allegiant Stadium.

“Destiny’s Child b****”, Beyonce said to the crowd, before strutting the stage with Rowland and Williams to their 2004 hit ‘Lose My Breath’. The group then performed Beyonce’s 2022 hit ‘Energy’ before doing the infamous Mute Challenge.

They concluded their performance with their 2001 anthem ‘Bootylicious’ as Beyonce embraced Williams and Rowland onstage. At the end of the song, Beyonce said to the crowd, “Give it up for Destiny’s Child!” as they exited the stage.

