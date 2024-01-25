Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Ankita Likely to Miss Top 3, Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek in Contention

With just days to go before the finale of Bigg Boss 17, the excitement is building among fans. The top five contestants remaining in the house are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Maheshetty.

All eyes are on who will win the Bigg Boss trophy. Meanwhile, there is speculation about who will make it to the top three. There is a possibility that Ankita Lokhande and Arun will not be among the top three.

The makers of Colors TV tweeted a question asking who will win the Bigg Boss trophy. The tweet included three options: Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. This tweet sparked speculation on social media that Ankita Lokhande may not make it to the top three.

There is no official confirmation yet. It will be clear on Sunday who will be eliminated from the top five and who will make it to the top three. However, fans are currently very angry with Ankita. For one reason or another, she has drawn the ire of the audience with her fights with Vikas, drama, and constantly taking the name of Sushant Singh Rajput to gain sympathy. Netizens say that Ankita is not worthy of winning the trophy. Her craze has been seen to decline in the last few days. On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra have a better chance of winning.