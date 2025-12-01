Bigg Boss 19 Friendship Task by Madhuri Dixit Reveals Housemate Alliances and Secrets Ahead of Finale (Watch Video)

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 19's last week end ka vaar before finale episode and it came as most entertaining episode. Ashnoor kaur got evicted from the house for breaking one of the major physical rule, shattering her dreams of lifting trophy. On Sunday, "Dhak-Dhak Girl" Madhuri Dixit graced the show which gave fans their much awaited Hum Apke Hein kon reunion.

Madhuri gave all the contestants a special task. She told the housemates, "I'm here to be a friendship detective, helping you understand your friends." Then Salman called the housemates in pairs. He gave each housemate two statements and asked their friends which statement was true for their friend. This way, the housemates' feelings for each other were revealed, revealing what each one thinks of the other. First pair Farhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal, Salman asks Farhana to guess after getting out of house who will Tanya call, Neelam or her. Tanya chooses Neelam and Farhana was right. Does your friendship is alliance? on which Farhana chooses alliance. Tanya knew Amaal before coming to house, she chooses yes.

Next up was Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna. Salman asks Gaurav Khanna, was evicting Abhishek Bajaj a bad decision or doing friendship with Malti Chahar? Pranit chooses friendship with Malti. What quality of GK is bad, manipulating or diplomacy, he choose manipulating. Playing game on backfoot is strategy or bewakoofi. Pranit chooses bewakoofi. Is Gaurav a competitor or friend. Last up was Shehbaz and Madhuri ask if he will be sad that he will be leaving Amaal Mallik (hinting at eviction) or desperate to meet his girlfriend. Amaal chooses that he will be excited to meet his girlfriend.

With the eviction of Shehbaz badesha, Bigg Boss 19 gets its top 6 contestants, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna. Bigg Boss 19 finale is schedule for December 7, who will win the game will be decided on that day.