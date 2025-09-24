Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Claims She Travel From Gwalior to Agra Just to Drink Coffee, Netizen Reacts (Watch Video)

Tanya Mittal, who is popular as an entrepreneur, influencer and model from Gwalior, is currently one of the most talked about contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 19’. According to reports, it is said that Tanya has brought more than 500 Sarees in house and jewelry. She has made many claims about her daily routine and lifestyle, due to which many think that she is exaggerating. In the recent episode, Tanya has again made one bizarre statement, which has left fans in shock. In recent episode, while talking to co-contestant Neelam, Tanya claimed she travel from Gwalior to Agra just to drink coffee.

People here don't know anything; I go from Gwalior to Agra to drink coffee, I get coffee there; I don't drink it. Because - I need cold coffee; for that, I also keep an ice-box with me. Then I go to a garden in Agra and drink coffee there. If I want three coffees a month, I do all this. This is all my basic routine." She further added, "My biscuit comes from London. Someone brings me my biscuit every two months. Otherwise, I feel like crying. There is no biscuit in my life. No sweets… nothing… what to do?

"Further, Tanya says, "I only eat dal from a hotel in Delhi, Bukhara dal. I travel six hours from Gwalior to eat that dal, otherwise, I stay hungry. I stop eating and drinking from the morning. I angrily give the staff a holiday. Then I go from Gwalior to Delhi by plane and eat dal and come back at night.”

Fans React

Reacting to the video shared by makers,viewers found it irrigating, few said that she is bragging her lifestyle. One netizen said, "100% luxury, 0% compromise. How long can she throw these fake stories? Though we don't follow the show at all." Another wrote, , “Someone please make her quiet.” Another viewer quipped, “After hearing so much nonsense, even the camera turned its face the other way.” Another remarked, “If Ambani listens to this, he will cry.” One more pleaded, “Can’t listen anymore. For God’s sake, sister, please shut up.”