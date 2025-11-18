Catherine Zeta-Jones cherishes 25 years of marital bliss with Michael Douglas in heartwarming Instagram post

Los Angeles, Nov 18 Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating 25 years of her marital bliss with her actor husband Michael Douglas.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures from her wedding with the actor, their trip to India, and the time they first met.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “25 years ago today, I walked down the aisle. The intoxicating aroma of flowers, the glow of the candles, the resounding harmonious Welsh choir and you at the end of the long walk waiting for me, looking at me the way only you can. I love you today as I did then. Thank you sweetheart”.

Michael and Catherine married in 2000 and share kids Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21. The couple met during Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They became engaged on December 31, 1999, and married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000 after Douglas's divorce was finalised.

The high-profile ceremony, cost an estimated $2 million. Michael Douglas was earlier married to Diandra Luker, twelve years his junior and the daughter of an Austrian diplomat. They have one son, Cameron, born in 1978. In 1995, Diandra filed for divorce and was awarded $45 million as part of the divorce settlement.

Michael and Catherine even attended the International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2023. The picture in the actress’ carousel on Instagram, where the couple is seen posing in front of the Taj Mahal is presumably from this trip. In the 2023 edition of IFFI, where Michael was awarded the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award.

Earlier, in September this year, the actress celebrated her 56th birthday which she shares with Michael Douglas. At the time, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a nude picture monochromatic picture of herself.

