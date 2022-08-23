Challenge yourself and be surprised: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Chennai, Aug 23 Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has become fit by losing extra weight in a short span of four months, says that challenging oneself can help one achieve a lot.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of pictures of herself, in which she appeared to be lean and fit.

She wrote: "The struggle is real... the challenge is real... but nothing can stop you from achieving what you want.

"No one can tell you who you are or what you have to be. Challenge yourself. Make yourself the competition and you will surprised with the amount you can achieve."

"Four months of hard work and this is what I have to show for it. Do whatever makes you happy. Don't do things to make others happy.Don't let anyone tell you what you can and cannot do.! Confidence is your only weapon!! Believe in yourself."

On the acting front, Varalaxmi will be seen in 'Yashoda', where actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the lead.

The film, which is a science fiction thriller film is directed by duo Hari-Harish.

She will also be seen in 'Sabari' and 'NBK107' .

