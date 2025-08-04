Chappell Roan has not yet decided on her second album

Los Angeles, Aug 4 Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, who recently released her new single ‘The Subway’, is not stepping on the pedal to release her 2nd studio album.

The singer-songwriter has revealed that her “second project doesn’t exist yet”. She released her debut album, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ in September 2023 and has since won the Grammy for best new artist and released three singles including ‘The Subway’, ‘The Giver’ and ‘Good Luck, Babe’, reports ‘Variety’.

She told ‘Vogue’, “There is no album. There is no collection of songs”.

So when can the world expect a new full-length project from Roan? “It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next”, she said. “I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out”.

As per ‘Variety’, she went on to say that she doesn’t think she makes “good music whenever I force myself to do anything”.

“I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that damn studio’”, she added. “Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster”.

‘The Subway’, which she first debuted live at Gov Ball last year, also “took an annoying amount of time to get just right”, she said. “I just wasn’t ready to put it out yet. It was just too painful. I was just too angry and scared, just about my life, to put it out”.

But now she’s in a better place, which she said she owes in part to staying off social media. “Socials harm the fuck out of me and my art. I’m not doing that to myself anymore”, she said.

“I’ve never written an album where I don’t have Instagram or anything. The album process is purely, only mine. No one on TikTok gets to see it”, she added.

