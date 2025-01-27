Chhaava Controversy: Dancing Scene Featuring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Yesubai Removed After Backlash

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna starrer film 'Chaavaa' got surrounded by controversy because of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai dancing in a Lezmi sequence. Shiv Bhakts and political parties raised concerns about this particular scene. According to them, this depiction led to strong opposition, citing that it disrespected the historical and cultural dignity of Sambhaji Maharaj. In response to the backlash, Minister Uday Samant announced that the contentious scene has been removed from the film. As reported by TV9 Marathi, he stated, "The directors have now removed the dancing part from Chhavaa. The controversy over this depiction should now cease."

This decision came after Samant publicly objected to the scene on January 25, urging filmmakers to maintain Sambhaji Maharaj's dignity and historical significance in their portrayal. In his tweet, Samant supported the film but emphasized the need for accurate representation. He mentioned, "It is great that a Hindi film about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a protector of religion and the nation, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to educate the world on his history. However, many have raised concerns about objectionable scenes in the film."

धर्मरक्षक,स्वराज्यरक्षक छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांच्या जीवनावर आधारित हिंदी चित्रपट बनणे ही आनंदाची गोष्ट आहे, छत्रपतींचा इतिहास जगाला समजावा यासाठी असे प्रयत्न आवश्यक आहे. मात्र या चित्रपटात काही आक्षेपार्ह दृश्ये असल्याबाबत अनेकांनी मते व्यक्त केली आहेत. हा चित्रपट तज्ज्ञ आणि… — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 25, 2025

He further recommended that experts and historians review the movie before its release to prevent misrepresentation, stating, "Anything that harms Maharaja's dignity will not be tolerated. The filmmakers must act quickly to remove any objectionable content, or the film will not be released."

About Chhaava Film

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava is set during the Maratha Empire and tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s reign, starting with his coronation in 1681 and his fierce resistance against the Mughal Empire.The film also features Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, alongside Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in key roles. Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman has scored the music for the film.As of now, the filmmakers have not addressed the concerns raised by the Sambhaji Brigade. Chhaava is set to release in theaters on February 14, 2025.